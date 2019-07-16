101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Homicides

Suspect in death at Pahrump detention center is victim’s co-defendant

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 16, 2019 - 10:04 am
 
Updated July 16, 2019 - 3:58 pm

The inmate killed last week at a private Pahrump detention center was allegedly strangled to death by a co-defendant in a federal case involving an assault on a federal officer, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has learned.

Wyatt Peterson was identified Tuesday by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office as the suspect in Frank Tocci’s death, which has been officially ruled a homicide by strangulation. Tocci, 28, was found unconscious early Friday during a security check at the Nevada Southern Detention Center, authorities have said.

The sheriff’s office on Tuesday did not release further details, but federal court records show that Tocci and Peterson, along with one other unidentified co-defendant, were being held at the facility about 70 miles west of Las Vegas, at 2190 E. Mesquite Ave., awaiting trial in the federal case.

According to the trio’s indictment, they “inflicted bodily injury” on a detention center officer in September 2017, although the document does not elaborate. All three had pleaded not guilty in the case, and their jury trial was set to begin Nov. 18.

Court records indicate that the alleged assault occurred while Tocci, a felon in Nevada, was being held on an unrelated federal charge after he was found in possession of a semi-automatic handgun that he had apparently sold and shipped or transported across state lines to complete the transaction.

Multiple convictions in Clark County

Tocci had been convicted in Clark County District Court of charges ranging from burglary and attempted coercion to assault with a deadly weapon, according to Nevada Department of Corrections records.

His brother, Shawn Tocci, has said that he was on probation in a state case when he landed in federal custody.

Meanwhile, Peterson was being held on federal robbery-related charges when the assault took place. Trial was set to begin Aug. 27 in that case, records show.

It is unclear whether Tocci and Peterson were housed in the same cell or what the facility’s policies are, if any, on communication between co-defendants. Both the sheriff’s office and CoreCivic, which manages the detention center, have declined to release further details. Tocci’s attorney declined to comment Tuesday, while Peterson’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

“When in-custody deaths occur, similar to the free world, it is common practice for local law enforcement to investigate,” CoreCivic spokesman Brandon Bissell has said. “Due to an active and ongoing investigation by law enforcement, and to preserve the integrity of their investigative work, it would not be appropriate for CoreCivic to comment on the specifics of Mr. Tocci’s death at this time.”

What charges Peterson will face in the killing also were not disclosed Tuesday. He remains at the facility, which is used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Marshals Service, among other law enforcement agencies.

FBI, Marshals Service assisting

Because both Tocci and Peterson were being held on federal charges at the time of the killing, the sheriff’s office is investigating with the assistance of the FBI and the Marshals Service.

The homicide investigation was officially announced Monday following several inquiries to the sheriff’s office and federal agencies by the Review-Journal, which reported the death on Saturday after the newspaper was notified of the situation by Shawn Tocci.

Frustrated and concerned by a lack of communication from CoreCivic, Shawn Tocci, who was unaware of the homicide investigation until a phone interview Monday with the newspaper, said he feared his brother’s death would otherwise not have been publicly announced.

“I didn’t want his death to be swept under the rug,” he said. “That’s why I reached out.”

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Crime Videos
Steve Meriwether talks about his son, who was killed by a drunk driver
Retired Metro sergeant Steve Meriwether talks about his son, Garrett Meriwether, who was killed by a drunk driver. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas Metro Police holds press conference about Oct. 1 report
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo held a press conference on Wednesday, July 10, regarding a new report about the police department's performance during Las Vegas shooting on Oct. 1, 2017. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Surveillance footage of persons of interest in deadly shooting
Las Vegas police have released surveillance footage of two persons of interest in a fatal shooting at Desert Shores Villas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Bail for Cierre Wood set at $500,000 for murder charge
Bail was set at half a million dollars for Cierre Wood, the ex-pro football player who faces a charge of first-degree murder with his girlfriend Amy Taylor in the death of 5-year-old La’Rayah Patra Nicole Lamont Davis. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man takes plea deal from murder to battery with deadly weapon
On Tuesday, July 9, Christopher J. Weygant II, originally charged with murder in the death of Bailey Beck, pleaded no contest to battery with a deadly weapon. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man convicted of 1998 homicides at Las Vegas assisted living home
A judge found Gustavo Ramos-Martinez guilty of two counts of first-degree murder with use of a deadly weapon and one count of sexual assault with use of a deadly weapon.
Henderson youth accused in killing of 19-year-old girlfriend arraigned
18-year-old Noah Hadley, accused of shooting his girlfriend after a house party, appeared in Henderson Court Tuesday morning for arraignment.
Security guard charged with murder appears in court
Security guard Brian William Love appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 2, 2019, on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon in the shooting death of homeless man Max Garcia. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Preliminary hearing held for woman charged with sex trafficking of 11-year-old girl
Witnesses took the stand during a preliminary hearing held Thursday for Gigi Mitchell, the woman accused of trafficking an 11-year-old on the Las Vegas Strip.
Wayne Newton testifies during burglary trial
Wayne Newton takes the stand during the trial of Weslie Martin, one of two men who allegedly broke into and burglarized the Newton family residence.
Woman suspected of pushing man off Las Vegas bus stays on house arrest - VIDEO
Cadesha Bishop, accused of pushing a 74-year-old man off a Las Vegas bus to his death, will remain on house arrest until her trial in April 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trial begins for man with wire left in his body after medical procedure
Opening statements began today in a trial where a man says a physician left a wire in his body during a heart procedure in 2005. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police warn of fuel thieves
Las Vegas police and fire officials are warning the public of the danger of fuel thieves using modified vehicles to transport and dispense gasoline. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Surveillance video captures details of man pushed off bus
RTC surveillance video captures multiple views and audio of Cadesha Bishop shoving 74-year-old Serge Fournier off a Las Vegas bus.
LVMPD Investigates 9th Officer Involved Shooting of 2019 -- Armed Robbery Suspects in Summerlin
LVMPD Captain Yasenia Yatomi gives preliminary details about an officer involved shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of N. Town Center Dr.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Las Vegas woman accused of pushing man off bus pleads not guilty
A woman caught on video shoving a 74-year-old man off of a Las Vegas bus pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and other charges related to his death. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Suspect faces 15 counts in shooting at Las Vegas Strip mall - VIDEO
Hasean Quinn, the man who faces multiple counts including assault with a deadly weapon after a gunshot was fired inside the Fashion Show mall on the Las Vegas Strip on Memorial Day, appeared in court Wednesday afternoon. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A man whose wives were found dead 8 years apart under similar circumstances is denied bail - VIDEO
Alan Sylwester, the man suspected of killing his wife, was denied bail again Wednesday morning during his preliminary hearing in Henderson.
Chief deputy district attorney: “Justice was done” in child pornography case - VIDEO
Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney James Sweetin speaks with the media after the sentencing of Christopher Sena, the man who was found guilty in February of multiple counts of sexual assault with a minor, incest, use of a minor in the production of pornography, lewdness with a child younger than 14 and child abuse. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas man gets 54 life sentences for sexually assaulting children - VIDEO
Christopher Sena, who was found guilty in February of multiple counts of sexual assault with a minor, incest, use of a minor in the production of pornography, lewdness with a child younger than 14 and child abuse, was sentenced to over 337 years behind bars.
CCSD police on the arrest of Deamonte Warren - VIDEO
CCSD police arrested Chaparral High School custodian Deamonte Warren on Friday on three counts of a school employee having sex with a student and an additional count of providing alcohol to a minor. (Courtesy CCSD Police)
Woman charged with sex trafficking an 11-year-old girl on the Strip
Gigi Mitchell faces seven felony charges including sex trafficking and child abuse for bringing an 11-year-old girl to the Las Vegas Strip to work as a prostitute. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bel Air Drive Officer Involved Shooting Presser - Video
LVMPD Assistant Sheriff Tim Kelly goes over the officer-involved shooting on Bel Air Drive.
Former Las Vegas police officer get 25 life sentences for sexually abusing child
Former Las Vegas Police officer Bret Theil was sentences to 25 consecutive life sentences at the Regional Justice Center Wednesday, May 15, 2019, for sexually abusing a child over a decade. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Man pushed off bus in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Las Vegas police arrested 25-year-old Cadesha Bishop on May 6, after she allegedly pushed Serge Fournier, 74, off of a parked bus near Fremont Street and 13th Street about 4:50 p.m. March 21.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
$1 million bail set for mother charged with drowning 2-year-old daughter
The 44-year-old mother who police say drowned her 2-year-old daughter in a bathtub in a northeast Las Vegas apartment on Saturday made her first court appearance on Tuesday, May 14th.
Officer arrested on suspicion of lewdness with a child appears in court
Matthew James Terry, a Las Vegas police officer arrested on suspicion of lewdness with a child, appears in court Monday morning, May 13, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police seek hit-and-run driver
A motorcycle officer pulled over a Mercedes SUV, and after the officer came to a stop, it shifted into reverse, intentionally hitting the officer.
Thedrick Andres becomes Henderson Police Department acting chief
Henderson Police Department Acting Chief Thedrick Andres speaks about his goals in his new position at the Henderson Police headquarters, Monday, April 29, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2 dead, 1 wounded after east valley neighborhood shooting
One man and one woman are dead and another man wounded after a shooting Thursday afternoon in an east valley neighborhood.
Bail denied for former police detective charged with murder
Bail was denied Tuesday for former Metropolitan Police Department detective, Pamela Rene Bordeaux who is accused of fatally shooting her daughter’s ex-husband during supervised visitation with his child.
THE LATEST
Justin Rector, 31, was sentenced to life in prison Friday, July 12, 2019, in Kingman, Arizona, ...
Arizona man gets life sentence for killing girl, 8, in 2014
By Dave Hawkins Special to the / RJ

Justin Rector, 31, pleaded guilty in December to first-degree murder in the asphyxiation death of Isabella “Bella” Grogan-Cannella in September 2014 in Arizona.