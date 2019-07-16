Suspect in death at Pahrump detention center is victim’s codefendant

The inmate killed last week at a private detention center in Pahrump was allegedly strangled to death by a codefendant in a federal case.

Federal and local officials are investigating the death of an inmate at the CoreCivic Nevada Southern Detention Center in Pahrump on Friday, July 12, 2019. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

The inmate killed last week at a private detention center in Pahrump was allegedly strangled to death by a codefendant in a federal case, in which the two were accused of assault on a federal officer, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has learned.

The suspect in the death at the Nevada Southern Detention Center was identified Tuesday morning by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office as Wyatt Peterson. Deputy Ann Horak has said both Peterson and the victim, 28-year-old Frank Tocci, were being held on federal charges at the time of the killing.

It was not clear whether the two were housed in the same cell.

Tocci was found just after 4 a.m. Friday inside a cell during a security inspection at the facility, about 70 miles west of Las Vegas, at 2190 E. Mesquite Ave., and was pronounced dead about a half-hour later at a hospital.

Tocci’s death was ruled a homicide by strangulation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Further details about Peterson, including his age or what charges he will face, were not released Tuesday. Horak said he remains in custody at the facility, which is used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Marshals Service and is owned and managed by CoreCivic, a company that operates other such facilities across the country.

But federal court records show Peterson and Tocci were two of three codefendants in the federal assault case, and both had pleaded not guilty. Their jury trial was set to begin Nov. 18, according to the records.

No other details regarding the case were immediately available.

The homicide was officially announced Monday after several inquiries to the sheriff’s office and federal agencies from the Las Vegas Review-Journal, which reported the death on Saturday following confirmation from Kayla Gieni, a spokeswoman for the facility.

The newspaper was first notified of the situation by the inmate’s brother, Shawn Tocci, who feared the death would not otherwise be publicly announced.

“I didn’t want his death to be swept under the rug,” Shawn Tocci said Monday by phone. “That’s why I reached out.”

The sheriff’s office is investigating the killing with the assistance of the FBI and the Marshals Service.

Shawn Tocci said he was unaware of the homicide investigation until learning of it Monday morning in an interview with the Review-Journal.

“It’s even more upsetting not getting answers because it was my mom’s birthday this weekend, and we have no idea what happened,” he said. “We’re pretty aggravated. I’ve called and left messages. I was kind of hoping to hear from someone today.”

Shawn Tocci said that his brother, while awaiting trial on the assault case, had been in and out of Nevada Southern Detention Center for the past year and had most recently been in custody at a county jail for several months for court cases in connection with a parole violation.

Nevada Department of Corrections records indicate that Tocci was serving a sentence in the state for burglary, attempted coercion and assault with a deadly weapon. But Shawn Tocci said his brother was out on parole in that case when he landed at the private detention center on the federal charge.

“My brother was by no means an angel,” Shawn Tocci said, “but the prison system has an obligation to keep inmates safe, and I just don’t think that they are if they’re not even answering our questions.”

