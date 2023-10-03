Suspect in downtown Las Vegas homicide in custody

A suspect in a downtown Las Vegas shooting death has been captured in Colorado.

(Getty Images)

A suspect in a downtown Las Vegas shooting death in September has been captured in Colorado.

Lawrence White, 38, was taken into custody and booked into a Denver area jail for one count of open murder, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. He is pending extradition to Las Vegas.

A shooting was reported around 1 a.m. Sept. 27 on the 300 block of Las Vegas Blvd. North, police said at the time. Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical personnel later pronounced him dead at the scene.

Anyone with any information can contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.

