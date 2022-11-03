Suspect in east Las Vegas murder used stolen gun, police say

Sergio Calzada, 21, was parked outside a coworker’s house just before 6 p.m. Oct. 20 on the 1200 block of North Christy Lane. Police said a man walked up to the vehicle and shot Calzada in the head before running off.

Diego Cruz-Gomez (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man suspected in a fatal shooting had stolen a gun nine days earlier during a street transaction, according to an arrest report released by the Metropolitan Police Department Thursday.

Sergio Calzada, 21, was parked outside a coworker’s house just before 6 p.m. on Oct. 20 on the 1200 block of North Christy Lane. Police said a man walked up to the vehicle and shot Calzada in the head before running off.

Detectives found a .45 caliber bullet in the street next to the crime scene, and Calzada was holding a 9 mm handgun, according to the arrest report.

Officers interviewed the man Calzada was scheduled to meet, who said Calzada was a new employee at Lopez Real Estate Group and they were planning to go to National Finals Rodeo with other coworkers. The man police interviewed said he was not home when Calzada was shot, the report stated.

Around 8 p.m. that day, Diego Cruz-Gomez walked into Summerlin Hospital and Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his arm and told authorities he was shot in a hunting accident in Utah.

“Diego was ‘being evasive and not giving straight answers’,” detectives wrote in the arrest report.

Police arrested Cruz-Gomez on a warrant that was issued for his arrest in connection with the theft of a .45 caliber handgun and a Ford F-150 truck on Oct. 11.

Cruz-Gomez refused to speak to police in either case.

He was charged with robbery, grand larceny of a firearm and a vehicle and conspiracy to commit robbery last week, but he was rebooked into the Clark County Detention Center Tuesday on one count of open murder.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.