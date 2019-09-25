Suspect in east Las Vegas shooting had prior charges in 2019

Mario Frieson, an 18-year-old involved in four criminal cases since February, was released from jail 10 days before allegedly fatally shooting 18-year-old Brian Lopez this month, court records show.

Mario Frieson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Mario Frieson, an 18-year-old involved in four criminal cases since February, was released from jail 10 days before allegedly fatally shooting 18-year-old Brian Lopez this month, court records show.

Las Vegas police arrested Frieson on Tuesday in connection with Lopez’s death, who was shot Sept. 16, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Lopez was pronounced dead at University Medical Center on Sept. 18 from a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a homicide, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Police arrested Frieson at a home on the 6900 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, near Los Feliz Street, police said Wednesday. He is charged with murder with a deadly weapon and robbery with a deadly weapon, court records show.

Lopez was shot at an apartment complex on the 5300 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, about 2 miles west of where Frieson was arrested.

Frieson was arrested multiple times this year in connection with four criminal cases involving drug charges, resisting arrest and being a prohibited person with a gun, online Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

Homicide detectives believe Lopez was shot during a failed robbery attempt, in which two men likely were looking for drugs, Metro has said. Witnesses told police they saw the victim arguing with two men outside his apartment before hearing a gunshot.

The two men fled the scene before police arrived.

Online court records on Wednesday do not indicate that Frieson has a co-defendant in the case.

Frieson was arrested in February, and in April pleaded no contest to possessing drugs not for interstate commerce and resisting a public officer, both misdemeanors.

In June he pleaded guilty to a separate misdemeanor charge of resisting a public officer. Also in June he was charged in another case with a felony count of drug possession, court records show.

In August he was arrested again on suspicion of a felony count of possessing drugs, but the district attorney’s office declined to prosecute on Sept. 19, three days after Frieson allegedly shot Lopez, court records show.

Ten days before Lopez was shot, Frieson was released from custody in the felony drug possession case in which he was charged in June. A condition of his release was “intensive supervision,” court records show.

Frieson was ordered to return for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 17, the day after Lopez was shot, but on that day the hearing date was changed to Jan. 27.

Frieson remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday without bail, jail records show. He is due in court Thursday morning in the murder case.

Lopez’s death marked the 76th of 77 homicides investigated by Metro this year, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_nebwerg on Twitter.