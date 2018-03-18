Suspect in east Las Vegas Valley homicide identified

The suspect in Saturday’s domestic-related homicide in the east Las Vegas Valley has been identified.

Malcom Aubry faces one count of murder in connection with his girlfriend’s death. (Briana Erickson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Malcom Aubry faces one count of murder in connection with his girlfriend’s death. County booking logs show that the 22-year-old suspect was booked Saturday into the Clark County Detention Center, where he is being held without bail.

At about noon on Saturday, a 911 caller reported that a man inside an apartment unit on the 3000 block of South Nellis Boulevard had asked him to call police because “he had an incident with his girlfriend,” said Las Vegas Lt. Trish Cervantes.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, but how she died and other details were not immediately available.

According to Las Vegas Review-Journal records, her death was the 12th domestic-related killing investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department this year. That number includes fatal cases of child abuse and neglect.

On Friday, police said, another woman was found dead at the hands of her boyfriend inside a home at 1912 Cameron St. She was killed in a botched murder-suicide, and 52-year-0ld John Ricco Vannucci, faces a murder charge in her death, police said.

Jail records show that Aubry, the suspect in Saturday’s killing, is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.

3000 block of South Nellis Boulevard