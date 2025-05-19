82°F
Homicides

Suspect in east Las Vegas Valley stabbing death detained in California

(Getty Images)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2025 - 1:55 pm
 

A suspect in a deadly stabbing this month at an apartment in the east Las Vegas Valley has been arrested.

Delvison Escalona-Hernandez, 26, was taken into custody Wednesday by the Los Angeles Police Department, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. He is being held at the North County Correctional Facility pending extradition to Las Vegas.

Police were called just before 11:25 a.m. May 4 to an apartment in the 3200 block of East Desert Inn Road, near Boulder Highway.

Officers found the victim, later identified as Yexon Lopez Escalona, 24, of Las Vegas, suffering from apparent stab wounds. Medical personnel responded and transported him to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Clark County coroner’s office said the cause of death was multiple sharp force wounds, and the death was ruled a homicide.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

