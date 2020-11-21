Suspect in fatal car wash shooting found dead in Las Vegas home

A suspect in a fatal shooting on Tuesday at a Las Vegas car wash died Friday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound when officers attempted to arrest the suspect, police said.

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at a car wash in the west valley. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

About 12:13 p.m. Friday, police arrived at a home on the 4800 block of Sacks Drive, near Boulder Highway and Tropicana Avenue, after receiving information that the suspect was inside, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department released Saturday. When detectives entered the home, they found the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Before entering the home, detectives attempted to call the suspect outside. A resident came out of a home and told police he had heard a “loud sound,” which prompted detectives to go inside, where they found the suspect dead, Metro said.

The person who died was suspected in Tuesday’s fatal shooting at GO Car Wash, 5550 W. Charleston Blvd., police have said. Elio Saucedo, 40, was shot several times while in the car next to his wife, who was uninjured.

Saucedo died at University Medical Center from multiple gunshot wounds, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

On Tuesday, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer did not disclose the relationship between Saucedo and the shooter. It was unclear Saturday how police identified the suspect.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the suspect who died on Friday. Further information was not immediately available.

