Suspect in fatal Las Vegas pub shooting denied bail

Anthony Balderas, 24, was arrested Sunday in a slaying that unfolded inside a central Las Vegas bar earlier in the day.

The site of a homicide that occurred in the early morning on Sunday, June 27, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Anthony Balderas, charged with murder, appears in Las Vegas Justice Court on June 28, 2021. (David Ferrara/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was ordered held without bail Monday in a weekend slaying that unfolded inside a central Las Vegas bar.

The shooting happened at PT’s Place, 1281 S. Decatur Blvd., at around 3:20 a.m. One person was shot and killed at the scene, but police had not released any more information on the circumstances of the death as of early Monday.

Clark County Detention Center records show that Anthony Balderas, 24, was booked at the Southern Nevada jail Sunday on a single count of open murder. Balderas was booked under the same Las Vegas police event number used for the shooting at the bar.

The bar and restaurant declined to comment on the shooting.

The Clark County coroner’s office has not identified the person killed.

Hearing Master Amy Ferreira denied bail for Balderas in his initial court appearance and ordered him to appear again on Wednesday.

