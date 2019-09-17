Suspect in fatal shooting at Mormon church in Fallon ruled competent

Two psychologists testified Monday in Churchill District Court in Fallon that recent exams found John O’Connor competent to stand trial.

Churchill County sheriff's deputies lead John K. O'Connor from the courtroom, July 25, 2018, in Fallon. O'Connor is accused of fatally shooting a fellow member of his congregation during Sunday services at a Mormon church. (Steve Ranson/Lahontan Valley News via AP)

FALLON — A Northern Nevada man accused of a shooting at a rural Mormon church that killed one man and wounded another during Sunday services has been ruled competent to stand trial.

KOLO-TV reports two psychologists testified Monday in Churchill District Court in Fallon that recent exams found John O’Connor competent to understand the process and charges against him.

A date for a preliminary hearing in hasn’t been set.

O’Connor is charged with first-degree murder in the July 2018 killing of 61-year-old Charles “Bert” Miller, a longtime volunteer firefighter in Fallon. He’s also accused of battery with a deadly weapon in the shooting of Miller’s 64-year-old brother, Duane, of Utah.

He’s been treated at a mental hospital in Sparks since last September when a judge found him incompetent. His lawyer said earlier he’s now able to assist in his own defense.