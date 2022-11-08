Suspect in fatal stabbing in central Las Vegas Valley arrested

The suspect faces charges of open murder and conspiracy to commit murder, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Christopher Freitas (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing last month in the central Las Vegas Valley, police said Tuesday.

Christopher Freitas, 32, was arrested Friday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of open murder and conspiracy to commit murder, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers said two men were in a fight around 11 p.m. Oct. 16 on the 700 block of North Rainbow Boulevard, near West Washington Avenue, when one man stabbed the other, according to Metro.

The victim, later identified as Antiwan Bradley, 35, of Las Vegas, went to a convenience store on the 800 block of North Rainbow and asked for help. He later died at University Medical Center.

Freitas, who is being held without bail, is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Friday.

