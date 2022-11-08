63°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Homicides

Suspect in fatal stabbing in central Las Vegas Valley arrested

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2022 - 9:21 am
 
Christopher Freitas (Metropolitan Police Department)
Christopher Freitas (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing last month in the central Las Vegas Valley, police said Tuesday.

Christopher Freitas, 32, was arrested Friday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of open murder and conspiracy to commit murder, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers said two men were in a fight around 11 p.m. Oct. 16 on the 700 block of North Rainbow Boulevard, near West Washington Avenue, when one man stabbed the other, according to Metro.

The victim, later identified as Antiwan Bradley, 35, of Las Vegas, went to a convenience store on the 800 block of North Rainbow and asked for help. He later died at University Medical Center.

Freitas, who is being held without bail, is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Friday.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Davante Adams calls out Josh McDaniels after Raiders’ latest loss
Davante Adams calls out Josh McDaniels after Raiders’ latest loss
2
Sisolak, county officials: No tax money for A’s ballpark
Sisolak, county officials: No tax money for A’s ballpark
3
Raiders fans begging Mark Davis to take action after another loss
Raiders fans begging Mark Davis to take action after another loss
4
‘Time’s up,’ Raiders player says after another abominable loss
‘Time’s up,’ Raiders player says after another abominable loss
5
Record $1.9B Powerball jackpot drawing delayed
Record $1.9B Powerball jackpot drawing delayed
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST