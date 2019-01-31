Suspect in former UNLV professor’s death awaiting extradition from Peru

A suspect in the 2016 slaying of a former UNLV professor has been awaiting extradition from Peru for more than a year, Henderson police confirmed Wednesday.

UNLV Greenspun College of Urban Affairs School of Social Work Professor Emeritus Leroy Pelton on Dec. 6, 2011 at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. (Aaron Mayes / UNLV Photo Services)

Leroy Pelton’s body was discovered in December 2016 when Henderson police performed a welfare check at his Henderson home, police have said. At the time, he had not been seen or heard from since early November 2016.

Shortly after Pelton was discovered dead, police identified Rita Colon, 44, as a suspect in the case. Investigators then submitted a warrant for her arrest on a murder charge.

Colon was apprehended in Peru in December 2017, Henderson police said Wednesday. It remains unclear why police did not confirm her arrest until Wednesday.

Police said a review of Colon’s case was conducted in August, which showed Colon was still in Peru, awaiting extradition to the U.S.

It remains unclear how police connected Colon to the crime. A copy of Colon’s warrant was not immediately available Wednesday.

Pelton was a professor emeritus at UNLV and had been a faculty member since 1997. He retired in 2013.

“He was well respected both on campus and in the community, and he will be missed dearly,” UNLV said in a statement at the time. “Our sincere condolences go out to his family and friends, his former colleagues, and the many students he taught during his tenure.”

