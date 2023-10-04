Suspect in Henderson homicide arrested in South Carolina

Kyrel Coleman (Sumter County, South Carolina, Detention Center)

An arrest has been made in South Carolina in the March shooting death of a man at a Henderson house party.

Kyrel Coleman, 18, was arrested Tuesday, according to a Henderson Police Department news release. Henderson detectives, along with the FBI and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office took part in the apprehension.

Coleman faces charges of two counts of attempted murder, seven counts of discharging a firearm where a person may be injured and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police and fire crews responded to reports of a shooting around 1 a.m. on March 20 on the 1100 block of Center Street, Henderson police said at the time. The 1100 block of Center Street is east of Lake Mead Parkway between East Sunset and East Warm Springs roads.

Police said that yelling was heard and gunfire erupted before two men, 23 and 22, were shot during the party.

Craig Fletcher Jr., 22, of Henderson died inside an apartment from a gunshot wound to the back. A second victim was hospitalized, and police said at the time that he was in “stable condition.”

