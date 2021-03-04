Suspect in Henderson vehicular homicide initially blamed hitchhiker

The woman accused of killing her boyfriend last week also told police she had previously been arrested for hitting a Child Protective Services employee with a vehicle.

Henderson police speak with Danika Cain while investigating a crime scene at Welpman Way and Las Vegas Boulevard South on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Henderson. Cain was taken into custody and booked into the Henderson Detention Center on one count of open murder with a deadly weapon. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A woman accused of running over and killing her boyfriend in Henderson last week told police she had previously been arrested for hitting a Child Protective Services employee with a vehicle.

Danika Cain, 33, was arrested Feb. 23 on one count of murder with a deadly weapon, according to court records.

In an interview at the crash site at the intersection of Welpman Way and Las Vegas Boulevard South, Cain told police the couple had been dating for two years and were just about to sign a lease for a Las Vegas apartment after moving from Louisiana, according to an arrest report from the Henderson Police Department. While running errands near the crash scene, Cain claimed her boyfriend picked up a hitchhiker.

Cain said about 10 minutes later, she and her boyfriend got out of the car to argue in the desert and the hitchhiker took the wheel, ran her boyfriend over, backed the car back onto the road and ran off, according to the arrest report.

Kent Reed, 44, died at the scene, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Henderson and Las Vegas police spent the afternoon searching the area to no avail before interviewing Cain again.

At that point, she told officers she had been arrested previously after claims that she ran over a CPS employee who was investigating suspicious bruising on one of Cain’s children, but that the charges had been dropped.

Henderson police declined to provide further information on the prior arrest.

Investigators spoke to a witness who drove by shortly before the crash and said she saw Cain inside the car arguing with Reed, who started walking off into the desert, according to the report.

Officers believed another person would not have fit in the backseat, which had groceries covering the floor and the front seat pushed all the way back, police said.

When police spoke to one of Reed’s brother at the scene, he immediately suggested Cain ran Reed over, citing a volatile, violent relationship between the two, according to the arrest report. He said the couple had been dating for three months and the last time one of Reed’s brothers saw him, he had scratches on his face and a split chin but denied Cain had abused him.

Cain is being held without bail and has a hearing scheduled for March 19.

