Suspect in January shooting death in Henderson arrested

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly January shooting in a residential area in Henderson, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has learned.

Patrick Dewon Quinn was arrested Monday on charges of open murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery — all with a deadly weapon — in connection with Matthew Lee Mergerson’s killing, according to jail and court records.

Quinn was formally charged on Wednesday and transferred from Henderson police custody to the Clark County Detention Center, where he remains jailed awaiting his preliminary hearing on Oct. 17.

Further information about Quinn’s arrest was not immediately available Friday, but the court records show he had been identified as a suspect in the slaying of Mergerson as early as Aug. 15, when his case was opened in Henderson Justice Court. A warrant for his arrest was issued five days later.

Henderson police have said that Mergerson, 30, was hospitalized in critical condition on Jan. 24 after the shooting, on the 800 block of North Major Avenue, near Warm Springs Road and Lake Mead Parkway. He died three days later at University Medical Center of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

