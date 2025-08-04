95°F
Homicides

Suspect in killing of 2 on Las Vegas Strip pleads not guilty; trial set

Manuel Ruiz, suspected in a livestreamed Strip shooting that left two dead, appears in court du ...
Manuel Ruiz, suspected in a livestreamed Strip shooting that left two dead, appears in court during a post-indictment hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, July 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Manuel Ruiz, suspected in a livestreamed Strip shooting that left two dead, leaves a courtroom ...
Manuel Ruiz, suspected in a livestreamed Strip shooting that left two dead, leaves a courtroom after a post-indictment hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, July 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
August 4, 2025 - 9:41 am
 

A man entered a not guilty plea Monday in the livestreamed killing of two people on the Strip.

Manuel Ruiz, 41, was indicted last month on two counts of murder with use of a deadly weapon. Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty.

Authorities have said Ruiz fatally shot Rodney and Tanisha Finley over a social media feud. The livestreamed slaying occurred June 8 in front of the Fountains of Bellagio.

“The Defendant proceeded to shoot at the victims 7 times, all while there were dozens of people standing and walking in the immediate area of the shooting,” prosecutors said in a Wednesday filing.

Rodney Finley and Ruiz were YouTubers who had sparred online.

Ruiz told the court at the Monday arraignment that he had a ninth grade education and understood the charges he faces. He waived his right to a speedy trial.

District Judge Tierra Jones set a trial date of Aug. 17, 2026.

Chief Deputy Public Defender Ryan Bashor said after court that attorneys are just starting to investigate what happened and getting to know Ruiz.

Police have said Ruiz has claimed he acted in self-defense, though no guns were found at the scene and he fled after the shooting.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

