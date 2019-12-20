Suspect in Las Vegas cold case faces murder charge in man’s death

It was a vicious, brutal crime that, for two decades, looked like it would never be solved. But this week, a man linked to the death of Timothy Owen was brought back to Southern Nevada to face justice.

Toby Wilcox, 41, appears in court during his first appearance on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. Wilcox was booked into CCDC on Sunday in connection with a 23-year-old cold case, where he allegedly beat a guy with a blunt object in 1996. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Toby Wilcox, 41, appears in court during his first appearance on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. Wilcox was booked into CCDC on Sunday in connection with a 23-year-old cold case, where he allegedly beat a guy with a blunt object in 1996. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The crime scene in the 2100 block of Western Avenue where Timothy Owen was beaten to death in 1996. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The blunt object that Timothy Owen was beaten to death with in 1996 in the 2100 block of Western Avenue is seen in an evidence photo. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The crime scene in the 2100 block of Western Avenue where Timothy Owen was beaten to death in 1996. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

On Sept. 28, 1996, Timothy Owen walked out of the Cheetahs Las Vegas strip club and saw a group of people attempting to steal rims off a car in a nearby parking lot.

Owen decided he was going to intervene. It was a decision that cost him his life.

“He came out and saw that they were capering … they were in physical contact with the car, and he was like, ‘Hey, what are you guys doing?’” said veteran Las Vegas homicide Detective Dean O’Kelley.

A fight broke out. Owen was bludgeoned to death with a wooden table leg. It was a vicious, brutal crime that, for two decades, looked like it would never be solved.

But persistence by law enforcement would eventually pay off. Thanks to work from the Las Vegas police Homicide Cold Case squad, evidence from the crime scene was eventually linked in 2016 to a child killer in Ohio named Toby Wilcox. This week, Wilcox, 41, was brought back to Southern Nevada to face justice, some 23 years after Timothy Owen was left in a pool of blood in the 2100 block of Western Avenue.

He was taken to University Medical Center with severe injuries, and died from those injuries in an extended care facility on July 27, 1997, according to an arrest report for Wilcox.

Cold case investigation

Longtime Las Vegas police homicide Detectives Dean O’Kelley and Ken Hefner picked up on the cold case of Owen’s murder nearly 20 years after the fact. The detectives are retired, but they work part-time on old cases that have gone unsolved for years. When they looked at the Owen case file, they learned Owen was a musician, divorcee and kind of a loner. A single photo of Owen in life showed him playing the trumpet in a small band. It looked like the musicians were playing outside of a church.

The detectives learned something else from the case file. There was fingerprint evidence recovered from the crime scene. In fact, fingerprint evidence was found on the bloody table leg left behind by the killer. Also in the case file was information indicating a confidential informant gave police the names, after the fact, of possible suspects.

The detectives noticed the fingerprint evidence was never cross-referenced against the suspect names provided by the informant.

“We had another detective kind of review the case a little bit and saw we had some fingerprints on the murder weapon,” O’Kelley said. “One was a definitely identifiable fingerprint and one partial fingerprint on what was believed to be the murder weapon. It hadn’t been compared to the individuals provided by the confidential informant.”

The detectives began the laborious task of getting the prints compared. It took time, but the investigators got a hit. The prints came back to Toby Wilcox.

“He had been convicted for a double-murder in Ohio,” O’Kelley said.

A child’s slaying

The detectives learned that Wilcox was already serving two life sentences without parole for a double slaying in the Columbus area. According to online news reports, Wilcox was convicted of killing Habu Westbrook and Alamar Wright in May 2003. The Akron Legal News reported that authorities in Ohio said Westbrook was living with a woman and her infant son and that Westbrook sold marijuana. The woman said they were at home when two men showed up and held them at gunpoint. Westbrook was shot to death. The Columbus Dispatch reported the gunman then went to shoot the fiancée as she held her baby, Wright. The bullet struck the baby.

Both Wilcox and a second defendant avoided the death penalty and were sentenced to life in prison.

“it was a dope rip inside an apartment,” O’Kelley said. “Two people were killed, one was a child. A baby. He killed a drug dealer… during a narcotics transaction and he went to shoot a female who was holding a baby and the bullet went through her hand, hit the baby and killed the baby.”

Las Vegas detectives went to an Ohio prison in 2016 to interview Wilcox. He confessed to beating Owen in Las Vegas, O’Kelley said.

“During our interview he admitted to striking our victim with a table leg, which is where his print was found,” O’Kelley said. “He admitted to striking him once … but we know he had to of hit him more than once because there was cast-off blood at the crime scene.”

A warrant charging Wilcox with murder was obtained. It took several years to bring Wilcox back to Southern Nevada. On Thursday morning, 23 years after Owen was attacked with a table leg, Wilcox stood in the courtroom of Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Diana Sullivan as prosecutors commenced Wilcox’s prosecution in Nevada.

For those who never gave up on the Owen case, it was worth the wait.

“There is no statute of limitation on a murder,” O’Kelley said. “If you take the life of another person we are going to take it as far as we can possibly go to seek justice for that person and for their family.”

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.