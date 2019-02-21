Suspect in Las Vegas fatal shooting arrested in California

A man suspected in a November fatal shooting was arrested Sunday in Northern California, Las Vegas police confirmed Wednesday.

Evonte Brown was arrested in Concord, about 30 miles from San Francisco. Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed Brown is suspected of shooting Bill Henderson on Nov. 20 in a Home Depot parking lot near South Decatur Boulevard and West Tropicana Avenue.

Metro detectives flew to California on Tuesday to interview Brown, Spencer said in a text message Wednesday evening. Details about his arrest or how police identified him as a suspect were not immediately available.

Henderson died on Nov. 27 at University Medical Center from complications of a gunshot wound, the Clark County coroner’s office has said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Officers were called at about 3:45 a.m. Nov. 20 to Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center in response to a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police have said.

In November, Metro asked for help locating a suspect, described as a man in his early 30s driving a light-colored Chevrolet sedan. Detectives were also searching for a possible witness to the shooting driving a white BMW SUV, police have said.

Brown faces a murder charge, Las Vegas Justice Court records show. An arrest warrant for Brown was granted on Feb. 7.

