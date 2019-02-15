Suspect in Las Vegas fatal shooting turned himself in

Dishan Lowe, 26 (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 26-year-old man suspected of shooting two men, one fatally, last week in the southwest valley turned himself in to Las Vegas police on Wednesday.

An arrest warrant was issued for 26-year-old Dishan Lowe on the same day, according to court records. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, the Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday in a release.

He faces charges of murder with a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a deadly weapon and battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Lowe is accused of fatally shooting Las Vegas resident Shane Pacada, 30, on the evening of Feb. 6 at the Mosaic Apartments, 6355 S. Riley St., near South Durango Drive and West Sunset Road, police said Thursday. Lowe is also accused of shooting Pacada’s co-worker, who arrived at the apartment complex with Pacada that evening, Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Feb. 6.

Police believe the shooting happened after Pacada and his co-worker got into an argument with another man at the complex.

Pacada and his co-worker drove to the complex in separate vehicles. When Pacada’s co-worker arrived, he saw the other two men arguing. Pacada’s co-worker got out of his car and walked over “to see what was wrong,” when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the two, police said Thursday.

The suspect fled before officers arrived, police said.

Pacada and his co-worker were taken to University Medical Center. Pacada died of multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, the Clark County coroner’s office has said.

Pacada’s co-worker was shot in the arm, and his injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Pacada’s co-worker did not know the suspect, police said Thursday, but it was unclear if Pacada knew the suspect.

Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Feb. 6 that detectives believed the shooter was blocking the driveway into the complex or was backing up his vehicle before the argument.

Detectives believe Pacada lived at the complex, but it was unclear if the other man or the shooter lived there, Spencer has said.

It was unclear how detectives identified Lowe as the suspect in the shooting. Further information about his arrest was not immediately available.

Lowe remained in custody on Thursday on $50,000 bail, court records show. If released, a judge ordered him to be under a high level of electronic monitoring.

He was arrested about a year ago on Jan. 25, 2018, on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge, court records show. The case was dismissed by the state in March.

Lowe’s preliminary hearing for the murder charges is scheduled for the morning of Feb. 28, court records show.

