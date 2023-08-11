98°F
Homicides

Suspect in Las Vegas homicide last month found dead in St. Louis

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2023 - 4:19 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The suspect in a July 16 homicide has been found deceased in St. Louis.

Marcus Anthony, 36, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound recently. He was found by St. Louis law enforcement officers, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The shooting in Las Vegas in the 4300 block of Holden Street, near East Lake Mead and North Lamb boulevards, killed one woman and critically wounded another.

The Clark County coroner’s office later identified the dead woman as 40-year-old Las Vegas resident Sherri Anndena Price. Her cause of death was listed as a gunshot wound to the head and her death was ruled a homicide.

Metro said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the LVMPD homicide section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X, formerly Twitter.

