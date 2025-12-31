Suspect in Las Vegas shooting death arrested in California

Las Vegas police said Jamon Hawkins, 21, was arrested Monday and booked into the San Bernardino County Detention Center to await extradition on a charge of open murder.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday that a man suspected of shooting and killing another man in Las Vegas this week was arrested in California.

Jamon Hawkins, 21, was arrested Monday by California Highway Patrol troopers and booked into the San Bernardino County Detention Center to await extradition to Las Vegas on a charge of open murder, Metro said.

Hawkins remained in custody at the San Bernardino Detention Center and was scheduled to appear in San Bernardino Superior Court on Wednesday, online jail records show.

Metro Lt. Robert Price said on Sunday that police received several calls about a shooting in the 1000 block of Sierra Vista Drive, near Maryland Parkway and East Desert Inn Road, at about 12:20 p.m.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, Price said. Police provided medical aid to the man, Price said, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Metro has said detectives learned that an argument involving the victim and another man took place prior to the shooting. At some point, the victim got into a car and was shot. The shooter fled before officers arrived, police said.

Metro said on Wednesday that the shooting remained under investigation.

The man who died will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office, police said.

Anyone with information may contact homicide detectives at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

