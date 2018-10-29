Suspect in May homicide in Las Vegas arrested in Wisconsin

A man has been arrested in the May shooting death of a 22-year-old man in the central Las Vegas Valley, police said Monday.

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide at Rancho Verde Apartments, 98 S. Martin Luther King Blvd., on Thursday, May 24, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives identified Tarran Wilhelmi, 21, as a suspect in the May 24 killing of Patrick Jordan Outhoummountry, a release said. Madison Police Department in Wisconsin found Wilhelmi and took him into custody on Thursday. He is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas, the release said.

Outhoummountry was shot at the Rancho Verde Apartments on Martin Luther King Boulevard, near Bonanza Road, Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said at the time. Police were initially called about 8:20 p.m. of a fight at the complex at 98 S. Martin Luther King Blvd., but the call was then upgraded to a shooting.

Police determined Outhoummountry was seen arguing with several people just before the shooting.

At some point during the argument, police said, one person fired a handgun multiple times, striking Outhoummountry. He died at University Medical Center of multiple gunshot wounds, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Everyone involved in the argument fled the scene before officers arrived.

Outhoummountry’s death marked the 71st homicide investigated by Metro this year, according to Review-Journal records.

