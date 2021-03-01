Suspect in neighbor’s beating death told police he was intoxicated

A man accused of beating his neighbor to death told detectives he was intoxicated, blacked out and remembers little of the crime, according to his arrest report.

A man accused of beating his neighbor to death while uttering a racial slur told detectives he was intoxicated, blacked out and remembers little of the crime, according to his arrest report.

Las Vegas police said they were called to the Terrasanta Condominiums, 5650 E. Sahara Ave., at around 8 p.m. Wednesday after a resident there heard a woman screaming.

Gwendolyn Milton, 63, of Las Vegas, was beaten to death in an apartment in Building 12 of the complex in what police described as an unprovoked attack.

Henderson police subsequently apprehended Jason Valencia, 32, of Las Vegas. Valencia is charged with murder.

The Clark County coroner’s office said a cause and manner of death for Milton, who was Black, are pending. An arrest report for Valencia released Monday by Las Vegas police identifies Milton by the name Gwendolyn Alexander.

Police said in the arrest report that Valencia’s girlfriend told police they lived in an apartment below Milton. The girlfriend came home from work on the evening of the killing and “found Jason drinking beer,” the report states.

“He was not making sense when he was talking and left the apartment on foot,” police wrote, adding that the girlfriend told them that “Jason also abused pills and opioids and she was concerned he relapsed again.”

Valencia returned to the apartment, appearing intoxicated to his girlfriend, then left again. The girlfriend said she then heard a loud banging sound and a woman yelling, “Why are you doing this to me?”

The girlfriend called out to Valencia, who she said then emerged on the balcony of the apartment where Milton was slain and uttered, “I have to kill this (racial slur).”

After Valencia left the woman’s apartment, the girlfriend went in and found Milton in a grave state. The girlfriend called 911, then said she emerged from the residence and was ordered by Valencia to drive him a short distance from the crime scene. He then jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Henderson police apprehended Valencia in the 700 block of Marks Street two days later.

Las Vegas police said that when they questioned Valencia. they noticed two cuts on his right inner wrist and his left forearm. He told police he remembers little of the killing.

“Valencia consumed eight tall cans of an IPA beer coupled with a quarter ounce of marijuana,” police wrote. “After consuming the alcohol and marijuana, Valencia began to blackout. The next thing Valencia remembered was coming to and elbowing an unknown person multiple times in the head, who Valencia believed to be a male. Valencia remembered there was carpet underneath the person as he was striking the subject. After realizing what he was doing, Valencia exited the apartment.”

Valencia told police he “did not know why he was striking the person and stated multiple times he did not remember anything else.” Valencia said he learned of the killing from reading about it online and “realized he had killed an elderly woman.”

“Valencia could not articulate how he got into Alexander’s apartment or why he would have gone there in the first place,” police wrote in the report.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.