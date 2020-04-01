Suspect in NHP trooper’s killing making 1st court appearance — LIVESTREAM

John Dabritz, 65, is making his initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon in Ely in connection with the killing of Sgt. Ben Jenkins on U.S. Highway 93, north of Ely.

John Dabritz, 65 (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins. The 47-year-old man was fatally shot on March 27, 2020, while checking on a motorist pulled over on a highway near Ely. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The man accused of killing a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper on Friday was obsessed with COVID-19, aggressively ranting about the virus being spread through the water and sewer systems, according to three people who had interacted with the man before the deadly shooting.

John Dabritz, 65, is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon in Ely in connection with the killing of Sgt. Ben Jenkins on U.S. Highway 93, north of Ely. Dabritz, a White Pine County resident, faces charges of open murder, arson, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, grand larceny of a firearm, and injury to property.

Authorities have said Jenkins pulled over on the remote highway shortly before 6 a.m. to check on a motorist stopped alongside the road. The motorist opened fire, then stripped Jenkins of his uniform and weapon before fleeing in the officer’s patrol car, leading to a statewide manhunt involving at least five Nevada law enforcement agencies and the Utah Highway Patrol.

According to interviews with three people who had encountered the suspect in the weeks before the shooting, his obsession with COVID-19 began as early as March 4, when he showed up at McGill-Ruth Sewer & Water District in McGill to pay his bill.

Confronting water district workers

According to Amy Garcia, the office manager at the water district, Dabritz showed up wearing a large mask and ranting about COVID-19, demanding to speak with an engineer or water operator.

“He had this paper in his hand, and he was getting really aggressive with off-the-wall stuff,” Garcia said, adding that Dabritz had thrown himself down in a chair, “talking about the virus comes from the sewers, and his wife was some famous scientist.”

His ex-wife, Haydee Dabritz, is an epidemiologist in California. The woman told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that her ex-husband was a research scientist in the 1980s, before he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

During the March 4 encounter, another water district employee, Kurt Carson, asked the man if he was sick.

“Yes,” Dabritz replied, according to Garcia.

“You probably shouldn’t be in public,” Garcia recalled telling the man.

Because Dabritz hadn’t made any threats, Garcia said the water district staff did not call authorities, though Garcia said the incident left her feeling unsettled.

Legal mental health hold

Just over a week later, that encounter in the water district office would come up again, while Dabritz was hospitalized on a mental health hold at William Bee Riree Hospital in Ely.

According to a hospital employee, who spoke to the Review-Journal on the condition of anonymity, Dabritz first came to the hospital for issues unrelated to his mental health.

But he soon was placed on a legal mental health hold, after he began wandering the halls, and he brought a note to the nurses’ station, according to the employee, who works in a clinical position.

“I told the church in Ely they laughed got kicked out of the water dept for wearing a mask,” he stated in the handwritten note, a copy of which was provided to the Review-Journal. “don’t know why I tried to save this town of dirt bags.”

According to the employee, Dabritz told hospital staff he had $30,000 worth of “illegal untraceable weapons” and “wanted to save us from the suffering of coronavirus.”

Dabritz remained at the hospital until he was transferred from the facility around March 14, the employee said.

The man’s whereabouts after he left the hospital are unclear, but according to the employee, Dabritz returned to the hospital on March 21 and was trespassed.

‘Very erratic’

By March 23, four days before the shooting, Dabritz had made his way to The Ely Times newsroom, according to Kay Roberts-McMurray, a reporter for the newspaper.

Dabritz showed up, flash drive in hand, wearing a neon green face mask. He wanted to take out a full-page ad with his name, date of birth and a symbol, according to the reporter.

Roberts-McMurray said the man’s house in Ruth had been spray-painted with various symbols and the wording “(expletive) the toads.”

“He said he had the best story, and it was going to blow my mind,” the reporter said. “It had to do with coronavirus.”

Roberts-McMurray said her conversation with Dabritz “was very erratic, and much of it didn’t make sense.”

She said she wasn’t threatened by Dabritz, but she did send an email to the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office, which instructed her to lock her doors and “be careful.”

“His behavior was just so uncomfortable, very in your face, with no personal space,” Roberts-McMurray said.

Court documents obtained by the Review-Journal this week revealed that, just days before the shooting, Dabritz also had “delivered a box with concerning content” to Ely Justice Court, prompting courthouse staff to contact law enforcement.

Further details about the content were not known. The White Pine County Sheriff’s Office and the White Pine County district attorney’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

In a telephone interview Friday evening, Haydee Dabritz said she had started receiving a stream of rambling emails a few days earlier from her ex-husband.

“They were definitely strange, incoherent,” she told the Review-Journal. “It seemed like he had gone completely off the rails.”

Spooked, she deleted most of the messages. The couple divorced in 2013.

The suspect, who was apprehended about four hours after the shooting, is being held without bail at the White Pine County jail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

