Suspect in North Las Vegas fatal stabbing claimed self-defense

The suspect in a fatal stabbing last week in North Las Vegas told police he was defending himself during an argument.

Nathaniel Hester, 28, faces charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery in the April 28 death of Anthony Duren, 40. Duren died of a stab wound to the neck, and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

According to Hester’s arrest report, he told investigators Duren was swinging a baseball bat at him.

A witness told North Las Vegas police that two men were fighting that night at the corner of Tonopah Avenue and Princeton Street, where officers had found Duren lying on the ground and bleeding. Police followed a blood trail from Duren’s body to a second-floor apartment. Another witness told police two people were heard arguing from the same apartment.

The report indicates Hester and Duren were staying at the apartment, though Hester is described as transient.

Hester was arrested the next morning near Las Vegas Boulevard North and Owens Avenue.

He is scheduled to appear Monday in North Las Vegas Justice Court.

