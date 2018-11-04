Suspect in North Las Vegas shooting dies; vigil held for victim

A suspect in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl Thursday night in North Las Vegas died Saturday evening at a local hospital, a police spokesman confirmed.

Mourners gather to remember Angelina Erives during a vigil Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, on Courtney Michelle Street in Las Vegas. (Kimber Laux/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The girl, identified in a GoFundMe campaign as Angelina Erives, was fatally shot Thursday night in a gang-related attack that police say targeted the wrong house.

The 19-year-old suspect was shot by a neighbor who witnessed the shooting at 6705 Courtney Michelle St. and fired with his legally owned handgun at a fleeing vehicle Thursday night, striking the front seat passenger, North Las Vegas police said at a Friday news conference.

North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty confirmed that the 19-year-old suspect had died Saturday evening.

The suspect had been in critical condition with a head wound at a hospital, police said Friday. At the news conference, Assistant Chief Pamela Ojeda said the neighbor is cooperating with investigators and is currently not facing charges.

The news of his death came shortly before a vigil in remembrance of the 11-year-old girl began outside the home.

She said investigators think the shooters intended to target another house in the area.

