Suspect in North Las Vegas slaying in custody, police say

The North Las Vegas Police Department said in a news release that a suspect was taken into custody in Inyo, California, with assistance from local law enforcement there.

Twenty charged in killings of 3 inmates at Nevada prison

Mexican gang members responsible for 3 killings at Nevada prison, prosecutors say

A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in North Las Vegas on Wednesday has been arrested, police said.

A North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman said Thursday that Julio Eddy Perez, 42, was taken into custody in Inyo County, California, following Wednesday’s shooting.

According to Inyo County online arrest records, Perez was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of multiple charges, including being a fugitive from justice.

At around 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, near North Bruce Street, in North Las Vegas.

Officers found a 38-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity had not been released as of late Thursday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the Clark County coroner’s office.

The North Las Vegas police spokesman said investigators were still gathering information about Perez as of early Wednesday evening.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0399. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.