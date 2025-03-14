54°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Suspect in North Las Vegas slaying in custody, police say

North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Ely State Prison in Ely. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mexican gang members responsible for 3 killings at Nevada prison, prosecutors say
(Getty Images)
Arrest made in central Las Vegas Valley fatal shooting
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man, 38, shot and killed outside North Las Vegas business
Twenty charged in killings of 3 inmates at Nevada prison
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 13, 2025 - 5:07 pm
 
Updated March 13, 2025 - 5:53 pm

A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in North Las Vegas on Wednesday has been arrested, police said.

A North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman said Thursday that Julio Eddy Perez, 42, was taken into custody in Inyo County, California, following Wednesday’s shooting.

According to Inyo County online arrest records, Perez was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of multiple charges, including being a fugitive from justice.

At around 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, near North Bruce Street, in North Las Vegas.

Officers found a 38-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity had not been released as of late Thursday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the Clark County coroner’s office.

The North Las Vegas police spokesman said investigators were still gathering information about Perez as of early Wednesday evening.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0399. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES