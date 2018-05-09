Suspect in North Las Vegas stabbing death was ‘extremely upset’

A woman fatally stabbed her roommate in North Las Vegas late Friday after he would not stop talking during a TV show and called her a derogatory name, according to a police report.

Dymund Ellis, 19, faces a murder charge in the stabbing death of 25-year-old Jace Trevon Ernst at a home on the 3400 block of East Cheyenne Avenue, near North Pecos Road.

While watching TV, Ellis told Ernst to shut up, Ellis’ arrest report said. Ernst responded with, “Shut up b——,” the report said.

Ellis got a kitchen knife from her room, the report said. When she saw Ernst again, she held the knife up and told him, “Call me a b—— again,” she told police.

After Ernst called her the name again, she stabbed him in the chest and hid the knife in her bedroom, she told police.

Ernst was taken to University Medical Center, where he died. His death was the 10th homicide investigated by the North Las Vegas Police Department this year, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records.

“She told me she has anger problems and she just got extremely upset tonight,” an officer wrote in the report.

Ellis told police that she had threatened Ernst with a knife about 10 times in the past two months, but each time he was able to take the knife away without anyone getting hurt.

