Suspect in Northern Nevada killing pawned victims’ jewelry, police say

The man who police said killed four people in Gardnerville and Reno this month also pawned several pieces of jewelry belonging to the victims, according to a criminal complaint filed in Carson City on Wednesday.

Wilbur Martinez-Guzman, 19 (Carson City Sheriff's Office via Twitter)

Wilbur Ernesto Martinez-Guzman, 19, from El Salvador, remained in custody in the Carson City Jail Wednesday, where he is being held on burglary, possession of stolen property and immigration charges.

Police said that murder charges against Martinez-Guzman in connection the deaths of Gardnerville women Connie Koontz, 56, and Sophia Renken, 74, as well as a Reno couple Gerald David, 81, and his wife Sharon, 80, are expected to be filed Thursday or Friday.

According to the complaint filed in Carson City, Martinez-Guzman pawned off several rings that had belonged to his victims. The pawned stolen items included an engraved Elks ring that belonged to Gerald David, who went by Jerry, that has his initials JD and the date 12-25-1974 carved into it, which the complaint said was sold for $126, and more than a dozen rings that belonged to Koontz.

Martinez-Guzman is scheduled to appear in Carson City Justice Court to be arraigned on the burglary and stolen property charges Thursday afternoon.

