Suspect in October slaying of North Las Vegas woman arrested in L.A.

A suspect wanted in the October slaying of a woman in North Las Vegas has been arrested by federal authorities in Los Angeles.

Stanley Dewayne Thomas, 31, of Las Vegas, is accused of carrying out the slaying of Kaycha Pratt, 27, on Oct. 16.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Los Angeles said it arrested Pratt on a warrant issued in Clark County. He is charged with murder with use of a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. Thomas has also been charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

North Las Vegas police said Pratt was slain during a “small get-together” in front of the Newport Village Apartments, 1827 W. Gowan Road. A caller reported the victim was on the ground outside the apartment complex.

A press release from the FBI said Thomas was arrested Monday in Southern California as part of a joint operation between the North Las Vegas Police Department and the FBI’s Fugitive Task Forces in Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

No details on the motive for the killing were immediately available.

