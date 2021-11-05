Suspect in random convenience store shooting identified

The suspect accused in a random shooting at a south Las Vegas convenience store early Thursday, killing a man, is Jesus Javier Uribe, Metropolitan Police Department records show.

Las Vegas police have identified the man accused in a random shooting at a south Las Vegas convenience store as Jesus Javier Uribe. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Uribe, 22, was being held at the Clark County Detention Center on a count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and counts of robbery, burglary and discharging a gun into an occupied structure, Las Vegas Justice Court logs show.

He was expected in court Friday afternoon.

Las Vegas police allege Uribe shot into two cars outside the Short Line Express Market, 7730 S. Jones Blvd.

One of the cars was occupied by a man who was waiting for his girlfriend, who was in the store. He died at University Medical Center from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Uribe then walked inside the store and shot at people, narrowly missing at least one person who had ducked near a cooler, police said.

After the shooting, which was reported about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, police put out a photo of Uribe. A tipster led police to a nearby neighborhood where he was arrested following a short standoff.

