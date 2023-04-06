Suspect in stabbing death has history of assault arrests

A man booked on a murder charge Wednesday had pleaded guilty to two assaults in the past four years.

Police investigate a stabbing death on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, near East Katie Avenue and South Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas. (Jeff Burbank/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Janelle Hammell, 23, faces a murder charge in connection with the deadly stabbing of another man near East Katie Avenue and South Maryland Parkway, according to Las Vegas police records.

The victim was found just before 9 a.m. Wednesday lying beside a knife on the sidewalk and was pronounced dead soon afterward. Lt. Jason Johansson said a suspect was in custody an hour later, but the motive remained unclear.

Hammell previously was arrested in a battery case and in three separate assault cases from 2019 through January 2022, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records. The battery and one of the assault cases was dismissed by prosecutors.

In 2019, Hammell pleaded guilty to one count of assault. He pleaded guilty to assault again in March 2022. In each case, records show that the judge suspended his jail sentence and ordered him to stay out of trouble.

He is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center in the murder case and is expected to appear in court Thursday morning.

