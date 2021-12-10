55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Homicides

Suspect in Summerlin restaurant homicide arrested in Texas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2021 - 1:53 pm
 
Police investigate a fatal shooting at Teriyaki Madness, 10300 W. Charleston Blvd., in Las Vega ...
Police investigate a fatal shooting at Teriyaki Madness, 10300 W. Charleston Blvd., in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marcus Larry
Marcus Larry

Las Vegas police have made an arrest in a targeted killing at a Summerlin restaurant on Nov. 23.

The suspect was identified by police as Oscar Richardson Jr., 31. He was arrested in San Antonio, Texas, in connection with the slaying of Marcus Larry, 39, at the Teriyaki Madness restaurant, 10300 W. Charleston Blvd.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Clark County approves $60M land purchase along south Strip
Clark County approves $60M land purchase along south Strip
2
Resorts World’s Marigold restaurant closes 5 months after opening
Resorts World’s Marigold restaurant closes 5 months after opening
3
Bundle up! Freeze warning issued for the valley
Bundle up! Freeze warning issued for the valley
4
Raiders report: ‘If you’re tired, go home,’ K.J. Wright says
Raiders report: ‘If you’re tired, go home,’ K.J. Wright says
5
Tickets to Adele’s Caesars shows as pricey as expected
Tickets to Adele’s Caesars shows as pricey as expected
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Police link dead man to 2nd cold case killing
By / RJ

Las Vegas police linked a dead man to a second cold case killing, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Raymond Spencer said in a video posted to the department’s YouTube channel on Monday.