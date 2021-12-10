Suspect in Summerlin restaurant homicide arrested in Texas

Las Vegas police have made an arrest in a targeted killing at a Summerlin restaurant on Nov. 23.

Police investigate a fatal shooting at Teriyaki Madness, 10300 W. Charleston Blvd., in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Marcus Larry

The suspect was identified by police as Oscar Richardson Jr., 31. He was arrested in San Antonio, Texas, in connection with the slaying of Marcus Larry, 39, at the Teriyaki Madness restaurant, 10300 W. Charleston Blvd.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

