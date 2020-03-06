Suspect in truck stop slaying near Las Vegas arrested in Minnesota

Las Vegas police on Friday confirmed that a 60-year-old man arrested in Minnesota this week is a suspect in a Feb. 28 fatal shooting at a northeast valley truck stop.

Las Vegas police on Friday morning confirmed that a 60-year-old man arrested in Minnesota is a suspect in a fatal truck-stop shooting last month in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that deputies arrested Mark Doocy about 7:30 a.m. the day before at a Minnesota truck stop in Webster Township. According to a Metropolitan Police Department statement issued Friday, Doocy was arrested in connection with a Feb. 28 fatal shooting at a Love’s Travel Stop in the far northeast Las Vegas Valley, at 12501 Apex Great Basin Way.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the victim as 40-year-old Dennis David Hopkins, of Las Vegas. He died of a gunshot wound to the chest, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Metro has said officers were called about 4 p.m. to the truck stop after report of the shooting, and found Hopkins dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives believe Hopkins was involved in an argument with another man, whom he knew, police have said. The argument then “escalated,” and the other man retrieved a handgun and shot the victim several times.

The suspected shooter fled in an SUV before officers arrived.

Doocy remained jailed in Minnesota on Friday awaiting extradition, Metro said. The Rice County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Doocy was injured as police took him into custody.

The agency did not specify his injuries, but said officers used “chemical aerosol and other nonlethal tactics” to force Doocy out of his vehicle, according to a news release.

Police said as of Thursday evening, Doocy remained hospitalized, but is expected to survive. The sheriff’s office said the suspect is from Minnesota.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Metro at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

