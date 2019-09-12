Suspect in UNLV student’s death ‘overly possessive,’ report says

Evidence suggests that the crime scene had been staged and that Paula Davis had been “murdered somewhere else,” according to the arrest report for her ex-boyfriend.

Giovanni Ruiz (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Paula Davis (Facebook)

Paula Davis’ family told police that the 19-year-old UNLV student broke up with her boyfriend, whom she described as “overly possessive and jealous,” four days before she was found dead inside the family’s van at a North Las Vegas park.

Evidence inside the van and text messages recovered from the victim’s phone suggest that the crime scene had been staged, and that Davis had been “murdered somewhere else,” according to the arrest report for her ex-boyfriend, Giovanni Ruiz.

Ruiz, a 21-year-old UNLV graduate accounting student, faces a murder charge and is expected in North Las Vegas Justice Court on Monday morning for his felony arraignment. He has been in custody at the Las Vegas Detention Center since his arrest on Tuesday.

The two had been dating about 10 months, although Davis had been trying to break things off for a while, according to the arrest report.

Davis graduated in 2018 from Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, where she was a musical theater major, and went on to study economics at UNLV.

Her body was found on the evening of Sept. 6 after her family tracked her phone’s location to Desert Horizons Park, near Simmons Street and Gowan Avenue. She had been reported missing about two hours prior to the discovery and had last been seen by her family around 11:30 a.m that day, when she was leaving their home.

Davis had class at UNLV around 1 p.m. but did not show up, police said.

Inside the van, Davis lay dead on the floor of the vehicle. She had no clothes on, according to the report, leading detectives to believe that she “was murdered somewhere else, her bloody clothing was removed, and she was placed in her vehicle.”

“It is likely that her clothes were removed to prevent blood transfer onto the suspect when he was staging her in the van before parking it at the park,” detectives wrote in the report.

In an interview with Davis’ parents after her body was found, they told police that Ruiz often “would limit Paula’s contact with other male friends.”

“Gio said Paula was the first girl he had ever brought home to meet his family,” the report continues, adding that the suspect “seemed more serious about the relationship than Paula.”

During a later search of Ruiz’s home, investigators found a semi-automatic handgun hidden inside a suitcase. A receipt for the gun shows it had been purchased two days before Davis was killed, according to the report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.