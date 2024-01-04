Suspect in wife’s murder arrested in Vegas while eating breakfast

A man charged with murder was arrested Tuesday at a Las Vegas hotel after officials in Pennsylvania asked for help locating him.

Arthur Guty (Metropolitan Police Department)

A Pennsylvania man was arrested Tuesday at a Las Vegas hotel while eating breakfast after being charged with homicide in his home state.

Arthur Guty, 55, was arrested at the Embassy Suites by the FBI Criminal Apprehension Team after the team was asked by detectives in Uniontown, Pennsylvania to help find Guty, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Pennsylvania court records show Guty was charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

WPXI-TV reported Tuesday that Guty’s wife, Franyerlys Nicold “Nicole” Zambrano Briceno, was found dead on New Year’s Day in Uniontown, and that Uniontown police believe Guty is a suspect in her murder.

Guty was arrested without incident, and told Las Vegas detectives that he had a cell phone, a “large sum of money” and other personal items in his hotel room, the arrest report states.