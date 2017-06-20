Suspect jailed in death of man shot 10 times in central Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was arrested on a murder charge after a fatal shooting last week outside a central valley apartment complex.

Fabian Ulysses Acuna, 38, was jailed Monday in the death of a man shot 10 times on the 2600 block of Sherwood Street, near Sahara and Karen avenues, Metropolitan Police Department confirmed. A warrant for Acuna’s arrest was issued June 14. He’s being held without bail in Clark County Detention Center.

Multiple callers reported the shooting about 6 a.m. June 11. A 35- to 40-year-old man died at the scene. He has not been identified.

The man was not employed by the apartment complex, but offered maintenance help to the residents, homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said. Residents said they had seen him often in the area and suspected he stayed in one of the vacant apartments.

Police said the shooter and the man who died may have argued about drugs before the shooting.

McGrath said the shooter began firing from the other side of the street, then crossed to shoot the man at close range.

