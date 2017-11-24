Suspect jailed in Las Vegas shooting of man who died after crash

A wounded driver who lost consciousness before crashing his vehicle in Las Vegas was shot during a possible drug deal, according to his suspected shooter’s arrest report.

The suspect, Anthony Duane Virgil, is accused of shooting the driver, Charles Edward Jackson, at the Bella Fiore Apartments, 2881 Rancho Drive, around 8 p.m. on Nov. 10.

Jackson, who was described by his girlfriend as a drug dealer who often drove to locations to meet buyers, was seen sitting in his parked Ford Explorer outside the apartment complex’s leasing office just before shots were fired.

According to the investigation detailed in Virgil’s arrest report, Jackson took off after he was shot and drove south on Rancho Drive before his vehicle jumped the median, crossed the northbound lanes and struck a utility pole and a chain-link fence. Jackson later died at University Medical Center.

Witnesses could only describe the gunman as a slender man seen firing at Jackson’s vehicle as he ran away, the arrest report showed. An unidentified woman was also seen walking from the scene after shots were fired, but it remained unclear Friday whether police believe she was involved.

The gunman remained unidentified for nearly a week until a witness came forward and provided Metropolitan Police Department detectives with Virgil’s name and address. The report detailed that the witness also told police Virgil’s residence was known as a “pill house” used for drug sales.

The 28-year-old suspect was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Nov. 17 on one count of murder with a deadly weapon. During a warranted search of his home, where he was taken into custody, officers found a .380 caliber handgun that matched a cartridge casing found in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Virgil is due in court Jan. 17 for his preliminary hearing.

