Suspect shot teen brother to death in Strip hotel room, police say

Chance Robbie Wilson, 20, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on Monday on a charge of murder with use of a deadly weapon, jail records show.

Chance Wilson (Metropolitan Police Department)

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide on the 500 block of East Sahara Avenue east of Joe W. Brown Drive, on Monday, March 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on a murder charge in the shooting death of his brother early Monday in a hotel room on the Las Vegas Strip.

Chance Robbie Wilson was booked at the Clark County Detention Center the same day on a charge of murder with use of a deadly weapon, jail records show. Las Vegas police Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed via text Tuesday morning that Wilson was arrested “for a homicide that occurred yesterday in the 2600 block” of Las Vegas Boulevard South, near Sahara Avenue.

In a press release, police said officers were called to a room at a hotel on the Strip at 11:48 a.m. The name of the hotel was not released, but police said Wilson was sharing the room with his teenaged brother and some other family members.

“The family was gathered by the kitchen table when Wilson exited the bedroom holding a firearm and fired one round striking the victim,” police said.

Police did not immediately say whether the shooting was intentional or if they’ve identified a possible motive in the case.

Wilson was scheduled for an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday morning.

An earlier version of this article misidentified the location of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

