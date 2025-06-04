Suspect surrenders after man dies following beating in North Las Vegas

A 21-year-old woman turned herself in to police Wednesday after a man died a day after suffering a beating at a North Las Vegas residence.

Kailyn Webb was booked on suspicion of one count of open murder, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department release.

Officers were called around 10:25 p.m. to the scene in the 2200 block of Glastonbury Thorn Street, near West Carey Avenue and Comstock Drive, in response to a report of a victim suffering from injuries as a result of a battery.

Medical personnel responded and transported the victim to University Medical Center Trauma where, despite life-saving efforts, he succumbed to the injuries early Wednesday, police said.

The identification of the deceased, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555.

