Suspect to stand trial in Nevada Highway Patrol sergeant’s killing

A White Pine County judge has ruled that there is enough evidence for John Dabritz to stand trial in the fatal shooting of Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins in March.

“There was no justification for that killing. There was no self-defense. There was no expressed provocation,” prosecutor James Beecher said in his closing argument Thursday at the conclusion of the preliminary hearing in the murder case against Dabritz.

If convicted, the 66-year-old suspect, who is diagnosed with Type 1 bipolar disorder, could be sentenced to death. His defense attorneys, Kirsty Pickering and Richard Sears, have said they intend to use the insanity defense at trial.

Testimony from six witnesses and videos shown during the roughly five-hour-long hearing on Thursday in White Pine County Justice Court offered the clearest picture to date of the March 27 shooting, which unfolded just before dawn on rural U.S. Highway 93, north of Ely, shortly after Jenkins had pulled over to help a stranded driver.

While Dabritz, who has been in custody at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center, did not attend the hearing due to prison transfer restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a few of his relatives were in attendance.

From the courtroom gallery of the 107-year-old courthouse, his family members braced one another and cried as Jenkins’ final moments, captured by his body camera and the dashboard camera in his patrol vehicle, were shown publicly for the first time.

“Officer shot, officer shot!” Jenkins could be heard shouting into his radio in one of the videos captured by his body camera.

Jenkins collapsed to the ground, which was coated with snow.

“I’ve been shot in the right shoulder,” Jenkins said as he struggled to crawl toward his patrol vehicle. “I’ve —”

It would be his final dispatch.

According to the video, Jenkins was cut off by another gunshot. And then he stopped moving.

Dr. Lisa Gavin, a medical examiner for the Clark County coroner’s office, which conducted Jenkins’ autopsy, testified Thursday that the officer was shot twice. The first bullet struck him in the back and then shattered, creating three exit wounds on the front of his body and causing his right lung to collapse.

The second gunshot, which stopped Jenkins mid-sentence in his final dispatch, was to the head. Gavin said specific markings on Jenkins’ body showed that the second shot was fired from about a foot away.

Before displaying the videos of the deadly shooting, Beecher warned that the footage was graphic.

Jenkins’ relatives chose to stay in the courtroom, sobbing as they listened to his final words playing from a large television screen in the 107-year-old courthouse. When the video faded to black, his family shuffled out of the room.

At the conclusion of the hearing, Justice of the Peace Mason Simons ruled that Dabritz will stand trial in the killing.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal previously reported that Dabritz had spent the weeks leading up to the shooting on a paranoid quest to warn people of his theory that COVID-19 was spreading through the water and sewer systems of White Pine County. The newspaper also reported that, according to his ex-wife, Dabritz had long suffered from bipolar disorder and alcoholism.

His mental illness was substantiated during a competency hearing held last month following roughly two months of court-ordered treatment at Lakes Crossing Center, a maximum-security psychiatric facility, to “restore” his competency.

According to Dr. Steven Zuchowski, Dabritz suffers from Type 1 bipolar disorder, which, he said, is the “more serious and pervasive” form of the mental disorder.

Zuchowski testified during the competency hearing that Dabritz had a “very classic presentation” of Type 1 bipolar disorder. Some symptoms, he said, that led to the suspect’s diagnosis included paranoia, extreme irritability and anger “that was very difficult for him to control and would have been impossible for someone to fake in any kind of a sustained way.”

The shooting unfolded in the early hours of March 27, shortly after Jenkins, 47, had pulled over to check on a stopped motorist he believed needed help. It marked the Highway Patrol’s first death in the line of duty in more than a decade.

After the shooting, the motorist stripped Jenkins of his uniform and weapon, then took off in the sergeant’s patrol vehicle, leading to an hourslong manhunt across the state.

Dabritz eventually was arrested in the small town of Cherry Creek after the patrol vehicle crashed into a ravine.

In the months following his arrest, authorities linked Dabritz to a growing list of crimes, including a series of shootings in Wells and Ely and the detonation of an explosive device in Tybo, about 70 miles outside of Tonopah, that police have said was linked to “anti-government extremism.”

Court documents previously obtained by the Review-Journal revealed that prosecutors believe the suspect had shot Jenkins “to avoid or prevent” his arrest in connection with the Wells and Ely shootings — described by prosecutors as an “act of terrorism.”

In addition to first-degree murder, Dabritz is charged with third-degree arson, grand larceny of a motor vehicle and grand larceny of a firearm in connection with the March 27 shooting.

Jenkins, who family and friends have said devoted his life to public service, is survived by his wife, four children and five grandchildren.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.