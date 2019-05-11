Suspect told witnesses he shot man 12 times, arrest report says

About a month after Marcos Madrid’s body was found in a ravine near Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Antonio Yanez was arrested on suspicion of his death, according to a Metropolitan Police Departmen arrest report released Friday.

Antonio Yanez (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man’s body found in a ravine near Lake Mead National Recreation Area probably had been there for more than a month when it was discovered in March, according to an arrest report released Friday.

On March 15, Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a gas station near Lake Mead Boulevard and Los Feliz street after a man said he found a body in a desert area off of State Route 147. When officers arrived, the man the body was about 3 miles east of the gas station, the report said.

Police found the body of 33-year-old Marcos Madrid lying in a ravine face down, his arms tied behind him with black ribbon. Madrid had last been seen the night of Feb. 3, leading investigators to believe he was killed early the next day, the report said.

“The bones of the hands and skull were exposed,” the report said.

Detectives also found five cartridge cases near the body, along with a bullet. Madrid did not have a cellphone or wallet on him.

The Clark County coroner’s office determined Madrid died from multiple gunshot wounds.

About a month after Madrid’s body was found, detectives served a search warrant on the 5700 block of Blue Sea Street, near East Charleston Boulevard and North Christy Lane, and 25-year-old Antonio Yanez was arrested.

Police found Yanez after a witness said that on Feb. 4, a friend named Tony stopped by the witness’ house and said “they would never see Marcos again,” the report said.

The witness claimed the man said he had beat up Madrid and shot him 12 times. The witness said the man had lived with Madrid, and the man was angry because Madrid had stolen his girlfriend’s tax documents.

In an interview with detectives, Yanez said another man was angry with Madrid over money, and that man forced Yanez to drive with him to find Madrid. Yanez claimed that man forced Yanez to take him and Madrid to a desert area near Sunrise Mountain, where the man shot and killed Madrid.

Detectives were “skeptical” of Yanez’ story, the report said. A woman told police that she was with Yanez after the shooting, and that Yanez also told her he shot Madrid 12 times.

In Yanez’ backyard, detectives found several gift cards and identification cards with Madrid’s name on them, the report said.

Yanez remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Friday without bail, jail records show. He was charged with murder with a deadly weapon, first-degree kidnapping, and robbery with a deadly weapon.

His preliminary hearing is set for May 20, court records show.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.