Suspect, victim in random convenience store shooting identified

The 22-year-old man accused of killing a man in a convenience store parking lot early Thursday refused to appear in court Friday.

Jesus Javier Uribe is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery, burglary and shooting into an occupied structure, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

He is accused of shooting Curtis Abraham, a 36-year-old Las Vegas filmmaker who was sitting in a vehicle and waiting for his girlfriend to exit the Short Line Express Market, 7730 S. Jones Blvd.

Abraham, who was identified Friday by the Clark County coroner’s office, died at University Medical Center from gunshot wounds.

Police said that just prior to the random shooting of Abraham, Uribe robbed someone in the street and shot into a vacant car in the parking lot.

Donning a tactical vest and a gun belt around his waist, Uribe continued into the store and fired more rounds, causing patrons and employees to run for their lives, police said. Then, after about two minutes, Uribe left on foot.

“This could’ve been extremely worse,” said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer, who late Thursday afternoon announced Uribe’s arrest in a nearby neighborhood, just over a mile northwest from the shooting scene, following a brief standoff with police.

Hours after the gunfire erupted at the store about 12:30 a.m., Spencer held a briefing at Metro headquarters to ask for the public’s help in identifying the shooter, who was captured on surveillance footage.

“We thought this was extremely important after learning some alarming details of this morning’s homicide,” Spencer said about putting out a suspect’s photo so early into a murder investigation.

A tipster who saw the photo helped identify Uribe. His family also was helpful, Spencer said.

Police surveilled a house near Lindell West Eldorado Lane and South Lindell Road for hours before they moved in with a warrant, Spencer said.

A possible motive for the crime spree had not emerged Friday, and Uribe’s arrest report had not been released by Metro. His next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

‘Just full of life’

Marguerite Brathwaite, a physician and a friend of Abraham’s, told reporters outside the courtroom that she felt “nervous” about seeing Uribe’s face. But she attended the hearing to “show up for Curtis, because he can’t be here.”

Fighting back tears and wearing her work scrubs, Brathwaite spoke about her friendship with Abraham, which started in 2018 on the set of a film her daughter acted in.

Abraham wore many hats on the production, including videographer. He also served as a middle man between the production and the mother and daughter, making sure they felt comfortable. Brathwaite’s daughter is now 13.

Abraham was outgoing, kind and “just fun,” his friend said.

The single mother described Abraham as a builder and a fixer and said Abraham was just a phone call away when she needed help at home.

“He was just a very kindhearted person,” Brathwaite said.

He did the same for many others, she said, and his knack for helping proved a gift during the pandemic, when many repair companies shut down.

On film sets, Abraham used the phrase “Team No Sleep,” which described his perennial dedication to his craft. He also owned a company, Final Focus Productions.

“He was just full of life,” Brathwaite said. “And he was just getting ready to do bigger and bigger things. I know that he was destined for greatness.”

Outside the courtroom, she spoke about the “senseless, random act of violence” that took the life of her friend, who was “just minding his business.”

She was upset that Uribe did not appear in court.

“You did something,” she said. “Show up for it.”

