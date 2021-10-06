83°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Homicides

Suspected gunman is 5th person arrested in December slaying

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2021 - 2:48 pm
 
Updated October 6, 2021 - 6:54 pm
Christian Juarez (Metropolitan Police Department)
Christian Juarez (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 36-year-old man is the fifth person arrested in the December killing of a man who police say was shot during a dispute with his ex-girlfriend over money.

Christian Juarez was booked Sept. 29 at the Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge stemming from the Dec. 8 killing of Anthony Rivero, 21, of Las Vegas, on the 100 block of Montello Avenue, near Nellis and Charleston boulevards. Witnesses said Rivero was shot as he sat in a car near his home.

Police previously arrested Juarez’s brothers, Juan, 34, and Jhonatan, 29, and his sister, Janet, 24, on murder charges in the case, but charges against Jhonatan Juarez were later dropped. Yanet Ruiz, 31, is also charged with murder in the case.

Witnesses told detectives that Janet Juarez was arguing with Rivero over money and that he was being threatened. A Las Vegas police arrest report for Christian Juarez indicates that he is suspected of being the triggerman. Police wrote in the report that a citizen came forward to police and told them Christian Juarez confessed to them that he shot Rivero. Police also said they used phone records to link Christian and Juan Juarez to the crime scene.

“The call history data showed Juan communicating with Christian prior to the shooting,” police wrote in the warrant. “Juan drove to Christian’s residence and they were together during and after the shooting.”

Ruiz owned a vehicle police say was used in the killings. Murder charges against Juan and Janet Juarez are pending in District Court, while charges against Christian Juarez and Ruiz are pending in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Station Casinos’ Durango project approved for southwest Las Vegas
Station Casinos’ Durango project approved for southwest Las Vegas
2
ZZ Top takes to the Strip with new bassist, classic flair
ZZ Top takes to the Strip with new bassist, classic flair
3
Raiders lose running back to toe injury
Raiders lose running back to toe injury
4
Raiders report: Depleted secondary adds new face
Raiders report: Depleted secondary adds new face
5
Serial casino burglar sentenced for stealing $20K in casino chips
Serial casino burglar sentenced for stealing $20K in casino chips
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST