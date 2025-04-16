Suspected killer of Tabatha Tozzi captured in Mexico, source says

A man suspected in the high-profile killing of a Las Vegas woman in 2023 has been arrested, according to a source.

Tabatha Tozzi's casket was surrounded and covered with flowers, photos, and messages of sympathy. Videos of the young woman from her childhood were also shown on screens around the chapel. Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Palms Northwest Mortuary. (Frank Alejandre/Las Vegas Review-Journal en Español)

Judith Vaughs, right, comforts her sister, Madeleine Howell, during a demonstration in memory of their childhood friend, Tabatha Tozzi at Metropolitan Police Headquarters on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A mourner holds up a sign during a demonstration in memory of Tabatha Tozzi at Metropolitan Police Headquarters on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A mourner cries as they hold up a sign during a demonstration in memory of Tabatha Tozzi at Metropolitan Police Headquarters on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Regina Lacerda, the mother of Tabatha Tozzi, sits for a portrait during a demonstration in memory of Tabatha Tozzi at Metropolitan Police Headquarters on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Regina Lacerda, the mother of Tabatha Tozzi, cries during a demonstration in memory of Tabatha Tozzi at Metropolitan Police Headquarters on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A sign with a photograph of Tabatha Tozzi is seen during a demonstration in her memory at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Oswaldo Natanahel Perez-Sanchez is wanted in connection with the shooting of Tabatha Tozzi, who was shot during an argument with Perez-Sanchez, 26, on the 8100 block of Leger Drive in northwest Las Vegas just before 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Oswaldo Nathaniel Perez-Sanchez, who is suspected in the April 22, 2023, killing of Tabatha Tozzi in Las Vegas, has been arrested in Mexico, the source told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Tuesday night.

Tozzi, according to the Metropolitan Police Department, was involved in an argument with Perez-Sanchez, then her boyfriend, in her car when he shot her in the head just before 11 a.m. in the 8100 block of Leger Drive, just west of South Cimarron Road and north of Alta Drive. She was 26.

Tozzi was taken to University Medical Center, where she died two days later.

The Review-Journal previously reported that police said that Perez-Sanchez allegedly fled after the shooting, carjacking a witness who was also Tozzi’s friend.

In December, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release that Perez-Sanchez was still at large.

A group of dozens of friends, relatives and coworkers have kept pressure on law enforcement to find Perez-Sanchez in the nearly two years since her death, hosting remembrance events and talking about Tozzi during media appearances.

They have supported each other in online group chats and some have worn T-shirts that say “Tabby Tribe,” which called for justice for Tozzi.

On Feb. 23, a group demonstrated outside Metro’s headquarters. At that event, Tozzi’s mother, Regina Lacerda, told supporters that she would “never let Tabatha’s death become a cold case.”

“We are here to claim justice for my baby,” Regina Lacerda said at the time. “This is our second year protesting, and I hope this will be the last one.”

In a text message to the Review-Journal Tuesday night, a spokesperson for the family said Tozzi’s loved ones are expected to comment on the arrest in the near future.

Metro was expected to release more information about the capture of Perez-Sanchez on Wednesday, the source said.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.