Suspected murder-suicide reported in northwest Las Vegas

A man and woman were found dead Wednesday in what police suspect was a murder-suicide in northwest Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police vehicles. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man who lives on the 5100 block of Cutty Way, near West Gowan Road and North Decatur Boulevard, told police he found two relatives, a man and woman in their 50s whom he lives with, shot to death Wednesday morning, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

The man told police he heard two loud bangs Tuesday night, but he suspected the dogs made the noise. When he went to check on his relatives Wednesday morning, Spencer said, the man found them both dead in the master bedroom.

Spencer declined to provide further information on a motive or the relationship of all three residents.

“I urge anybody who’s going through any type of stress to reach out,” Spencer said. “There’s resources out there. … There’s free counseling out there to prevent situations like we’re out here investigating today.”

Wednesday’s deaths were the second murder-suicide Metro has investigated in the last seven days. On Saturday, a woman and her baby boy were found shot to death in a car parked near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

