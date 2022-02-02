50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Homicides

Suspected murder-suicide reported in northwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2022 - 11:47 am
 
Updated February 2, 2022 - 1:20 pm
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicles. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police vehicles. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man and woman were found dead Wednesday in what police suspect was a murder-suicide in northwest Las Vegas.

A man who lives on the 5100 block of Cutty Way, near West Gowan Road and North Decatur Boulevard, told police he found two relatives, a man and woman in their 50s whom he lives with, shot to death Wednesday morning, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

The man told police he heard two loud bangs Tuesday night, but he suspected the dogs made the noise. When he went to check on his relatives Wednesday morning, Spencer said, the man found them both dead in the master bedroom.

Spencer declined to provide further information on a motive or the relationship of all three residents.

“I urge anybody who’s going through any type of stress to reach out,” Spencer said. “There’s resources out there. … There’s free counseling out there to prevent situations like we’re out here investigating today.”

Wednesday’s deaths were the second murder-suicide Metro has investigated in the last seven days. On Saturday, a woman and her baby boy were found shot to death in a car parked near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘Our world has ended’: Parents lost entire family in Nevada’s deadliest crash
‘Our world has ended’: Parents lost entire family in Nevada’s deadliest crash
2
Massive bet at Las Vegas sportsbook moves line on Super Bowl
Massive bet at Las Vegas sportsbook moves line on Super Bowl
3
Hurting Raiders try to move on from beloved Rich Bisaccia
Hurting Raiders try to move on from beloved Rich Bisaccia
4
Which casino games win the most money for the house?
Which casino games win the most money for the house?
5
Dean Heller says Joe Biden is an illegitimate president
Dean Heller says Joe Biden is an illegitimate president
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST