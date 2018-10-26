Suspected serial killer pleads guilty in Las Vegas in 3 deaths

A suspected serial killer pleaded guilty Thursday afternoon in Las Vegas to two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of three women.

Nathan Burkett, 68, a suspected serial killer, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco)

A missing poster provided by the family of Brigitte Mitchell Thomas is seen on Aug. 8, 2012. Mitchell Thomas went missing in Las Vegas in 1999 and had connections to Nathan Burkett. (Review-Journal File Photo)

Authorities believe that Nathan Burkett, 68, is connected to at least five killings.

The white-haired defendant was wheeled into Clark County District Court, where he entered a type of guilty plea that required him to admit only that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him.

One count in Burkett’s deal with prosecutors accounts for the 1994 deaths of two women: Tina Mitchell and Althea Williams. Another count dates back to the 1978 slaying of Barbara Ann Cox.

Burkett is expected to be sentenced to 10 years to life in prison, and prosecutors expect that he will die behind bars.

Prosecutors recently withdrew their attempt to seek the death penalty against Burkett after learning that he was in the early stages of dementia.

As his case worked its way through the Las Vegas court system, a clinical neuropsychologist determined that Burkett had an IQ of 59.

Burkett attended segregated schools in the Deep South and received mostly D’s and F’s before dropping out as a high school sophomore in 1962, his lawyer wrote.

His IQ was tested at 55 while he was serving time in a Mississippi prison on a manslaughter conviction in the death of his mother.

