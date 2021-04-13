Suspects, 18 and 16, face murder charges after burned body found

Two teenagers were arrested in connection with the death of a man believed to have been killed before a house fire in west Las Vegas on Friday afternoon.

Two teenagers were arrested in connection with the death of a 45-year-old man believed to have been killed before a house fire in west Las Vegas on Friday afternoon, after which officials found the body.

Las Vegas police announced Tuesday that 18-year-old Aaron Guerrero and a 16-year-old girl were arrested in Salt Lake City and will be extradited to Las Vegas to face murder charges.

Firefighters called to the home on the 8400 block of Dunphy Court on Friday afternoon found the burned body in the garage, police said, adding that evidence at the scene indicated that the fire was not an accident.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified the man found as Daniel Halseth. His cause of death was ruled to be sharp force injuries. Police said in a statement Tuesday that investigators believe he was killed before the suspects attempted to burn down the home.

