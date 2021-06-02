Suspects arrested in fatal shooting

A woman and man have been arrested in the slaying of a North Las Vegas man.

A woman and man have been arrested in the slaying of a North Las Vegas man who was found shot in a crashed car in the central valley in May.

Clark County Detention Center records indicate Rayann Korte Griffith, 21, and Devawn Korte Griffith, 22, were both booked at the Southern Nevada jail Tuesday on suspicion of murder, conspiracy and robbery. Each was booked under the same police event number that was listed in the May 23 killing of 21-year-old Sarif El-Amin II.

At about 5 a.m. that day, police received a notification from ShotSpotter, the department’s gunshot detection system, on the 3800 block of Royal Crest Street, near Twain Avenue and University Center Drive. Las Vegas police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said when police arrived, they found a group of people standing near a crashed car.

El-Amin, who was the driver of the vehicle, was found inside the car suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators believe he was shot about 100 yards away from where the car crashed, Spencer said. His death was ruled a homicide due to a gunshot wound of the back.

Further details on what led to the arrests were not immediately available Wednesday morning.

