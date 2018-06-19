Suspect’s girlfriend alerted Las Vegas police to possible killing

The girlfriend of a man indicted in connection with a deadly shooting last month reported him to police after he came home and told her he “possibly killed a guy.”

Dennis Keith Dillard Jr., 50, of Pahrump was found on May 21 with multiple gunshot wounds inside his SUV on the 4900 block of Rogers Street, near Tropicana Avenue and Arville Street. Dillard later died at University Medical Center.

Joel Serrano, 35, and Cathrine Hay, 29, were arrested days later after Henderson police received a call from Serrano’s girlfriend, who said that Serrano had stolen her gun and vehicle and might have committed a murder, according to the pair’s arrest reports.

Serrano and Hay were indicted by a grand jury on June 15. They face one count each of conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery with a deadly weapon and murder with a deadly weapon.

Surveillance cameras at nearby businesses caught Dillard’s SUV and a dark-colored sedan pulling into neighboring parking lots at Bond and Rogers streets, near Tropicana Avenue and Arville Street, just before the shooting, the reports state.

The video showed a man and woman at the scene before and after Dillard’s SUV rolled out of the parking lot and then crashed on Bond Street, the report states. Detectives found a trail of blood at the scene and believed the woman may have been injured.

After the girlfriend called police, she met with detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department and told them Serrano and Hay showed up at her home on May 21. Serrano told the woman that something “went sideways” and that he might have killed someone, according to the reports. She also told police she helped sew up two wounds on Hay’s arm.

According to the report, the girlfriend’s sedan matched the vehicle seen in surveillance video and her account was consistent with evidence found at the scene.

Hay and Serrano are under house arrest awaiting an initial arraignment on Thursday.

